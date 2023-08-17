Besiktas Confirms Talks With Norwich City Winger, Transfer Expected to go Ahead

Besiktas are on the verge of signing Norwich City winger Milot Rashica after the Super Lig club confirmed talks.

In a statement Besiktas revealed: “Negotiations have started with the Footballer and Club Norwich City FC regarding the transfer of professional football player Milot Rashica.”

Turkish clubs listed on the stock exchange are obliged to reveal transfer talks before the transfer is announced – the statement regarding talks is a formality before the actual deal is revealed.

The Turkish club have agreed a four-year deal with the Kosovo winger, who will join for a fee of €2m.

Rashica, 27, played on loan at Galatasaray last season, scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances.

The move is a major coup for Besiktas, who have been criticized for lagging behind their rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the transfer market.

The Black-Whites are now expected to make further signings in the coming days.

Rashica is a versatile player who can play on either wing or as a striker. He is known for his pace and dribbling skills, and he will be a valuable asset to Besiktas’ attack.

The Kosovo international is the latest in a string of signings made by Besiktas this summer. The club have also signed Cenk Tosun, Jackson Muleka, and Emirhan İlkhan.

Besiktas are looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season, and they are making the necessary signings to do so.

The arrival of Rashica is a major statement of intent from the Black-Whites.