Besiktas could be crowned Super Lig champions today with victory over Galatasaray

Besiktas take on Galatasaray at the Turk Telekom Arena stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

The Black Eagles could be crowned champions if they end up beating the Lions.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 37 – Besiktas, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce all keep title hopes alive

The Black-Whites head into the derby as league leaders, five points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce and six points ahead of third-placed Galatasaray with just three games remaining.

Besiktas will lift the title today if they beat Galatasaray and if Fenerbahce lose their respective game against Ankaragucu.

The Lions meanwhile, will be knocked out of the title race if they lose tonight.

Besiktas head into the clash in great form having won their last three league games, culminating with a 7-0 victory over Hatayspor last week.

Galatasaray meanwhile, have also hit form winning their last three games.

Besiktas will be missing Vincent Aboubakar, Cenk Tosun, Oguzhan Ozyakup and Ajidin Hasic heading into tonight’s match.

Galatasaray are without Henry Onyekuru, Fatih Ozturk, Christian Luyindama and Valentine Ozornwafor.

Galatasaray vs Besiktas Probable Lineups

Galatasaray: Muslera, Linnes (Şener), Donk, Marcao, Ömer, Taylan, Gedson Fernandes, Emre Akbaba, Emre Kılınç (Babel), Kerem, Halil

Besiktas: Ersin, Rosier, Vida, Welinton, Nsakala, Josef, Atiba, Ljajic, Ghezzal, Gökhan Töre, Larin