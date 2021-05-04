Super Lig Wrap 37 – Besiktas, Galatasaray & Fenerbahce all keep title hopes alive

Week 37 in the Super Lig saw all three title challengers keep hopes of lifting the championship alive after winning their respective games.

Let’s kick this off with a bit of drama.

READ: Mesut Ozil reportedly Arsenal’s second top-paid player despite joining Fenerbahce in January

Hatayspor manager Omer Erdogan started giving it the big talk before the Besiktas game about how they were going to topple the leaders.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin snapped back and pretty much told the Hatayspor boss that we will see about all that on Saturday.

The Black Eagles ended up putting seven goals past Hatayspor. Besiktas wiped the floor with the visitors scoring five in the first-half alone.

Cyle Larin scored four, Nkoudou found the back of the net as did 19-year-old left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and Babadjide David Akintola scored an own goal.

It was the stuff of Memes and as you’d expect there was a lot of banter afterward.

The victory kept Besiktas in first place, five points clear from 2nd placed Fenerbahce and six ahead of Galatasaray in 3rd.

Next up it was Galatasaray who made light work of Genclerbirligi with goals from Halil Dervisoglu and Emre Akbaba.

The Lions have won their last three games in a row now but may left it a bit late. They need to close a six-point gap but have just two games left. However, they do face Besiktas next so its all or nothing.

Fenerbahce meanwhile beat relegation strugglers Erzurumspor 3-1 at home.

Mesut Ozil still doesn’t have a goal or assist but the victory gives the Yellow Canaries a glimmer of hope.

All they need to do is win their next two games and hope Besiktas slip up twice. Easy right?