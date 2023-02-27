Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys for children affected by earthquake onto pitch

The Super Lig returned over the weekend after being postponed following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing over 50,000.

Besiktas took on Antalyaspor at the Vodafone Park Stadium. The game was paused after four minutes and 17 seconds which represented the time 4:17am local time that the earthquake struck.

Fans through thousands of toys and and gifts onto the pitch which were later collected and donated to the kids that had survived the earthquake in an act of solidarity.

Beautiful scenes from the Beşiktaş game. Fans threw blankets, clothes and toys for the kids who lost everything in the recent earthquake ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i4evqROPKm — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) February 26, 2023

“Our fans organised a meaningful event called ‘This toy is my friend’ during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake,” Besiktas said.

“The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region.”

The Besiktas footballers warmed up in tops with the names of the cities that were affected in the earthquake in the pre-match buildup and rescue workers present were given a standing ovation from the fans.

Two of the affected cities Gaziantep and Hatayspor withdrew their teams from the Super Lig following the earthquake.

Hatayspor lost Christian Atsu in the quake.