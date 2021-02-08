Besiktas join Istanbul rivals at top of table in three-horse Super Lig title race after Konyaspor victory

Besiktas beat Konyaspor 1-0 at the Vodafone Park Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday to join Galatasaray and Fenerbahce at the top of the table.

All three Istanbul giants are tied on 48 points after 23 games separated only by goal difference.

Galatasaray are first, Besiktas are second and Fenerbahce are third.

Valentin Rosier was the hero for Besiktas on Sunday scoring the winning goal against Konyaspor despite being down to 10 men after Fabrice N’Sakala was sent off.

The Black Eagles managed to snap a two-game winless streak in the process.

Everton loanee Cenk Tosun made the matchday squad but sat the game out as he continues to work towards full match fitness.

Tosun has been registered and is expected to feature for the Black Eagles over the next few weeks.

The Black-Whites will face Konyaspor again on Thursday in the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas will then take on Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig on Monday.