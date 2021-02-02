‘He is returning home’ – Besiktas respond to Everton transfer, Cenk Tosun arrives in Turkey

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has arrived in Turkey after completing his loan move to Besiktas.

The Black Eagles reacted to the transfer with a tweet that Tosun is ‘returning home’.

Tosun Paşa yuvaya dönüyor. 🦅 🛬 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız Cenk Tosun İstanbul'a geldi. Canlı Yayın: https://t.co/fHNTiiljyA — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) January 31, 2021

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas as a fan favorite at the Istanbul giants.

The Turkey international left the club on good terms and has received a warm welcome back from the major fan groups and the club.

Besiktas also tweet that they ‘really missed’ Tosun.

Tosun meanwhile, posted a photograph on his official Instagram page arriving in Turkey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKuBfUVLzlE/

Besiktas are currently 2nd in the Super Lig, four points behind leaders Fenerbahce but they do have a game in hand.

The Black Eagles will be able to close the gap with Fenerbahce to just one point if they beat Antalyaspor tomorrow.

Tosun won the Super Lig title twice with Besiktas in 2016 and 2017 and the Super Toto Cup in 2012 with Gaziantepspor.