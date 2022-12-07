Besiktas make Leicester City midfielder January transfer target

Besiktas are interested in Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy according to MSN via Haberler.

Per the source, Mendy has emerged as a target for the Black Eagles in January.

Mendy is into the final six months on his contract with the Foxes and can enter direct talks with teams.

The 30-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season unless he reaches a deal over a contract extension with the Premier League club.

Mendy is reportedly on the Besiktas shortlist to strengthen their midfield options for the second half of the season.

This could be the last chance Leicester have to cash in on Mendy as he will be a free agent.

Mendy starred in all four of Senegal’s matches in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Senegal were eliminated from the World Cup Last 16 by England.

After missing the first 10 games of the season Mendy starred in the final six games before the World Cup break for Leicester City.

Besiktas are currently 8th in the Super Lig table, seven points behind leaders Fenerbahce.