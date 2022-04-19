Besiktas on verge of signing Millwall winger

Besiktas are on the verge of signing Millwall winger Jed Wallace according to Fotomac.

Per the source, the Black Eagles have been keeping close tabs on the 28-year-old.

READ: FIFA 22 Best Signings from the Turkish Süper Lig

The report claims that Besiktas are very close to completing a move for Wallace who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Besiktas are the reigning Super Lig champions but have had a poor campaign and are planning to rebuild the squad over the summer.

The Super Lig outfit are currently 7th in the league, 23 points behind league leaders Trabzonspor.

A top-four spot is, however, still in reach as just three points separate them from 4th placed Basaksehir.

A top-four finish would mean European competition football next term.

Black-Whites head coach Valerien Ismael has already started focusing on next season.

The Istanbul giants are keen on Wallace as the transfer focus is on a versatile winger for the 3-4-3 system being used by the recently appointed manager.

Wallace has six goals and 11 assists in 36 league games for Millwall this season.

Millwall are 7th in the Championship on 65 points, just one point off the top-six. Positions 3-6 in the league go to a playoff for promotion to the Premier League.