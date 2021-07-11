Besiktas president confirms talks with Leicester City midfielder

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi has confirmed talks with Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal are underway.

Cebi revealed that the Black Eagles are in talks with Ghezzal’s agent over extending his stay at the club.

READ: What next for the Turkey national team after the Euro 2020 disaster

Nur Cebi stated: “We are in talks with his manager for Ghezzal.

“Our conversations with him are going well, but we haven’t resolved the situation with his club yet. Our talks will continue.”

The player’s agent, Anoir Fazuli was quoted by the Leicester Mercury as saying: “We talked to the managers of Beşiktaş about the future of Ghezzal.

“It would not be ethical for me to say the numbers they offered. However, there is no negative situation. I hope we can come to an agreement.”

Ghezzal spent last season on loan at the Black-Whites playing an important role in winning the league and cup double.

In total Ghezzal scored eight times and provided 18 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Algeria international’s agent Anoir Fazuli confirmed that talks have been held and hopes that an agreement can be reached.

Ghezzal is still under contract with Leicester for another season so it is unlikely that he would be allowed to leave on loan.

Fotomac claim that Besiktas hope to complete a permanent transfer for a €4m fee.

The 29-year-old spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Fiorentina and last term at Besiktas.

With just 12 months left on his contract and no renewal deal offered it seems unlikely that Brendan Rodgers will have plans for Ghezzal at Leicester next season.

Besiktas will compete in the Champions League next season.