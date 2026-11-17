Beşiktaş have placed a minimum €30 million valuation on South Korea international striker Oh Hyeon-gyu as Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur weigh up a January 2027 transfer approach, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Spurs scouts have been closely tracking the 25-year-old forward across both Süper Lig and UEFA Europa League fixtures ahead of the winter market, which officially opens on 1 January 2027.

Beşiktaş Open to Selling Only for Double Their Investment

Signed from Belgian side KRC Genk for €14 million during the winter window last season, Oh is under contract at Tüpraş Stadium until June 2029 and currently carries an estimated market valuation of €15 million.

While Beşiktaş’s board is not actively looking to offload the former Celtic forward—and head coach Vincenzo Italianovalues him as an important option in his squad—the club’s hierarchy would be willing to sanction a sale if an offer of €30 million or more arrives in January.

Such a fee would represent more than double Beşiktaş’s initial outlay in less than 12 months.

Reduced Role Behind Vlahović Opens Door to Premier League Move

Oh’s playing time in Istanbul has decreased during the 2026/27 campaign following the high-profile summer arrival of Dušan Vlahović, who has claimed the starting centre-forward berth under Italiano.

Despite largely operating as an impact option off the bench, the South Korea international has still delivered 4 goals and 3 assists in 19 official appearances across all competitions this season—including a standout two-goal, one-assist display against TSG Hoffenheim in the UEFA Europa League.

Although Oh has remained professional about his rotational role in Istanbul, reports indicate he would be receptive to a move back to British football if a Premier League club offers regular first-team minutes—setting the stage for potential negotiations if Tottenham formalize their interest in January.

For full coverage of winter transfer window dates, Süper Lig standings, and top-flight squad movements, explore our Süper Lig 2026/27 table, top scorers, and January transfer window guide, alongside our 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.