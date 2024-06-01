Besiktas Set to Name Nuri Sahin as New Head Coach

Beşiktaş have finally named their new head coach for the upcoming season, appointing former player Nuri Şahin.

Şahin Takes the Helm

Şahin emerged as the frontrunner for the position after Fernando Santos’ dismissal earlier this year. Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat confirmed talks with Şahin during a trip to Germany in May.

Building a Vision for the Future

While Arat previously emphasized a thorough search for a coach, Beşiktaş appears to have reached a final decision with Şahin. The appointment is seen as a step towards Beşiktaş’s desired change in direction. Şahin is expected to present his vision for the team’s future.

Backroom Staff Changes

In addition to Şahin’s appointment, Beşiktaş has also decided on Serdar Topraktepe’s role within the team. Topraktepe, who served as a technical advisor this season, will be assigned to the team under Şahin.

Samet Aybaba’s Continued Role

Current Sporting Director Samet Aybaba is expected to remain with the club, although reports suggest Beşiktaş might recruit an additional sporting director.

Looking Ahead

With Şahin at the helm and potential changes to the backroom staff, Beşiktaş fans can expect a revamped approach for the upcoming season. The club will be hoping that Şahin’s vision and leadership will usher in a new era of success.