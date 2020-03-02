Besiktas star urges Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool amid Real Madrid rumours

Mohamed Elneny has urged his Egypt teammate Mo Salah to remain at Liverpool amid speculation linking the star forward with a move to Real Madrid.

Elneny joined Besiktas on a loan deal last summer and has already established himself as a first-team regular with the Black Eagles.

Speaking to beIN Sports following Besiktas’s 2-1 win over Alanyaspor in the league, Elneny said that Mo Salah should stay at Liverpool, where he enjoys “superstar” status.

Elneny urged Salah to look at what happened to Eden Hazard after moving to the Spanish giants.

“Yes, Real Madrid are a bigger club than Liverpool, Barcelona are also bigger than Liverpool however, you see Eden Hazard struggling at Madrid after his move from Chelsea,” Elneney told beIN Sports.

“Salah is settled at Liverpool and this Liverpool side are competing for every trophy.

“I haven’t spoken to him about the matter, however, if I were him I’d remain at Liverpool.”

Elneny’s comments come hot on the heels of El Desmarque’s report linking the Mo Salah with a €150m (£127m) move to Real Madrid.

Besiktas are back in action in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night when they host Ankaragucu at the Vodafone Arena.

The Black Eagles have an option to sign Elneny for €18m however, Besiktas are unlikely to activate this clause due to financial constraints.