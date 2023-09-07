Besiktas Start ‘Operation’ to Sign Aston Villa Midfielder, Have Until 15 September to Complete Move

Beşiktaş are looking to strengthen their offensive line and have made a major ‘operation’ for Brazilian left-wing Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa according to Fanatik.

Coutinho has been on the club’s agenda since the beginning of the summer, but he has not been able to agree a deal with a European club.

Beşiktaş are willing to pay a significant transfer fee for Coutinho, and they are confident that they can convince him to join the club.

Coutinho’s agent has been in contact with Beşiktaş, and the negotiations are ongoing.

Beşiktaş are hoping to finalize the deal before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 15.

The Black Eagles will not be able to register Coutinho for European competition as the UEFA squad submission period has shut until January.

However, they would still want to sign a player of his quality.

Coutinho has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football for Villa this season and was left out of the squad for the last two games.

The Brazilian is a talented player, but he has struggled to maintain his form in recent years.

He is also a high-wage player, and it is unclear whether Beşiktaş can afford to sign him.

Despite the risks involved, Beşiktaş are determined to sign Coutinho. They believe that he is the player who can help them challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season.

The move would be a coup for Beşiktaş, and it would be a major statement of intent from the club. Coutinho is a world-class player on his day, and he would be a huge addition to their squad.

However, it remains to be seen whether Beşiktaş can agree a deal with Coutinho and Aston Villa before the transfer deadline.