Besiktas to make move for midfielder depending on Chelsea transfer decision

Besiktas are preparing a move for Juventus defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles will make a move for the defensive midfielder if Chelsea do not decide to use their buy option and keep him on a permanent move.

READ: Nicolo Zaniolo scores on debut extending Galatasaray win streak to 14 games

The Blues signed Zakaria on a £500,000 loan move on deadline day, which included £27million option to buy.

The Blues do have alternatives with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice but have yet to make a decision whether they will pull the trigger on Zakaria.

It could depend on the Blues finances in relation to UEFA Financial Fair Play.

Juventus meanwhile, are in crisis and face a potential 15-point deduction or relegation after being accused of breaching financial regulations.

Besiktas have had a disappointing season and have already dropped out of the title race.

The Istanbul giants are planning to sign five players this summer and have Zakaria on the shortlist as well.

The Black Eagles will try to loan Zakaria at the end of the season if he is still at the Serie A outfit.

The Switzerland international has made 10 appearances for the Blues in all competitions since joining in January.