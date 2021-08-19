Besiktas unveil Chelsea striker with bizarre Batman themed video

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas on a one-season loan.

Batshuayi is currently in Turkey and was announced as a Besiktas player with a bizarre video.

The Black Eagles social media team decided to put together a Batman themed video to welcome their new star man.

The Belgium international is revealed in a shadowy video which draws inspiration from the ‘Dark Knight’ movie trilogy.

To be fair it is pretty decent until Batshuayi appears in a rather naff looking Batman outfit.

It did do the trick however, as the video went viral on social media.

Well as the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.

These were some of our favourite reactions to the video.

The video was even praised for the subtitles.

The @BesiktasEnglish Michy Batshuayi announcement proves once and for all that Turkish clubs do the best signing reveal videos. [Indistinct chatter on transfer speculations] is in the running for best ever subtitle, too.pic.twitter.com/AQM0MFM0Sc — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) August 18, 2021

The Besiktas social media team appeared to be very proud of their efforts and shared a news piece of just how viral the clip went.

Kulübümüzün Michy Batshuayi Paylaşımı Büyük Beğeni Topladı 🔗 https://t.co/2Xkjs50LtE pic.twitter.com/xAQtBT0Psv — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) August 18, 2021

This summed up the outfit.

Who could forget that infamous line.