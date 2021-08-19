Besiktas unveil Chelsea striker with bizarre Batman themed video

By
Emre Sarigul
-

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas on a one-season loan.

Batshuayi is currently in Turkey and was announced as a Besiktas player with a bizarre video.

READ: Chelsea striker joins Besiktas, ‘Batsman’ transfer details revealed

The Black Eagles social media team decided to put together a Batman themed video to welcome their new star man.

The Belgium international is revealed in a shadowy video which draws inspiration from the ‘Dark Knight’ movie trilogy.

To be fair it is pretty decent until Batshuayi appears in a rather naff looking Batman outfit.

It did do the trick however, as the video went viral on social media.

Well as the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.

These were some of our favourite reactions to the video.

The video was even praised for the subtitles.

The Besiktas social media team appeared to be very proud of their efforts and shared a news piece of just how viral the clip went.

This summed up the outfit.

Who could forget that infamous line.