Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund – Champions League Confirmed Starting Lineups

Besiktas take on Borussia Dortmund in their opening Champions League Group G clash at the Vodafone Park stadium today.

The Black Eagles head into the clash in impressive domestic form having avoided defeat in their opening four games – winning three, drawing once.

The Istanbul giants have not conceded a single goal in the Super Lig this term.

Head coach Sergen Yalcin has picked a full strength side with star names Pjanic and Michy Batshuayi starting.

Yalcin will take charge of his first Champions League game as a manager.

The former Besiktas player guided the Black-Whites to the league and cup double last season and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young managers in Turkish football.

Dortmund meanwhile, also have started a strong side with star striker Haaland upfront.

The German side head into their opening Champions League in decent domestic form having won three and lost one of their first four Bundesliga games.

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund

Besiktas Confirmed Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Confirmed Lineups