Stefan Kuntz in talks to replace Senol Gunes as Turkey national team manager

Stefan Kuntz is in talks with the Turkish Football Federation to replace Senol Gunes as manager of the Turkey national football team.

Gunes stepped down as head coach following the 6-1 defeat against Netherlands in the most recent World Cup qualifier.

The defeat was the final straw after a disappointing year which saw Turkey crash out of Euro 2020 without recording a single point and scoring just one goal.

Turkey headed into the latest round of Group G World Cup qualifiers in 1st place but dropped to third spot by the end of three games against Montenegro, Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

Kunt is no stranger to Turkey having played for Besiktas as a footballer.

He played for the Black Eagles over the 1995-96 season, scoring nine goals in 30 matches.

The German coach arrived in Istanbul Turkey yesterday for talks with the Turkish Football Federation.

Kuntz had 25 caps for Germany as a player between 1993 to 1997, scoring six times.

He was part of the German team that made it to the 1994 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and won UEFA Euro 1996 with the national side.