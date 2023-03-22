Besiktas want €5m transfer fee from Nottingham Forest for defender

Nottingham Forest are interested in Besiktas defender Romain Saiss according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want €5m for the centre-back and have given Forest the green light to go ahead and hold talks.

Besiktas want to raise €15m from the sales of Saiss, Valentin Rossier and Jackson Muleka.

The Black Eagles want €5m for each player to raise a total of €15m.

Additionally, Welinton and N’Koudou will not be offered new contracts as part of efforts to trim the wage bill and raise funds for new summer signings.

Saiss is unwanted by Besiktas next season and the club have informed Forest he is available.

The Morocco international is under contract until summer 2024 but Besiktas do have the option to extend by an additional season.

The experienced defender was initially a star player under the management of Valerien Ismael and excelled at the World Cup in Qatar for Morocco reaching the semi-finals.

The centre-back is captain of the Morocco national team and has 72 caps for his country.

Saiss joined Besiktas on a free transfer from Wolves last summer. The 32-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas this season.