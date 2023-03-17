Besiktas want Rangers defender this summer

Besiktas want Rangers right-back Ridvan Yilmaz on loan this summer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles want Yilmaz on loan without paying a loan transfer fee.

The report claims that Rangers are open to Yilmaz leaving at the end of the campaign as they do not have plans for him next term.

Besiktas have reportedly been alerted to this and have given Rangers a solution.

The Black-Whites will take Yilmaz on loan and get him back on track. Besiktas have reportedly made contact with Rangers regarding this.

The Istanbul giants did sell the Turkiye international to Rangers for €4m last summer.

Despite the latest reports from Turkey, Yilmaz only recently tweeted that he has recovered from an injury which saw him miss the last 4.5 months and that he cannot wait to start playing for Rangers again.

It is so good to be back at Ibrox after 4.5 months. I really missed our home, all the Rangers fans and my team mates. Great to be back with a perfect score and win 💙💪🏼🧿. 4.5 ay sonra yeniden Ibrox’ da sahada olmak çok güzel. Sizinle beraber olmak çok güzel.💙💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/DRSTmrpWxU — Rıdvan Yılmaz (@ridvan_yilmaz2) March 12, 2023

Yilmaz referred to Rangers stadium Ibrox as ‘our home’.

The 21-year-old returned to the Scottish giants coming off the bench in the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Additionally Rangers manager Michael Beale suggested that he will use Yilmaz this season.

“He played 45 minutes on Tuesday and then on Friday we brought the B team over and we played another 30 minutes, so that got him 75, he got another 30 today, so he’s got good minutes in his legs this week,” said Beale.