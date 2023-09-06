Besiktas Will Sign Arsenal Outcast on One Condition

Besiktas are interested in signing Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on one condition according to Fanatik.

Besiktas is still looking to sign new players, even though the deadline for submitting players to the UEFA list to play in European competitions has passed.

Pepe has a year left on his contract with Arsenal, and he is not in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta.

Besiktas are willing to sign Pepe but only on a free transfer.

The Black Eagles have been closely linked with Pepe over recent weeks but talks had stalled.

The transfer window in Turkey closes on September 15, so Beşiktaş still has a few weeks to sign new players.

With most major leagues transfer window shutting Besiktas hope that Arsenal will be prepared to part ways with Pepe in order to free up their wage budget.

Pepe is a talented player who has scored 86 goals and 44 assists in 300 career appearances.

He would be a good addition to the Besiktas squad, and he could help the team challenge for the Turkish league title.

Besiktas has already signed Eric Bailly, a defender who played for Manchester United.

Pepe is a 28-year-old Ivorian international who has played for Lille and Arsenal. He is known for his pace and dribbling skills.