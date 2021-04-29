Besiktas extend lead at top of Super Lig table after victory over Rizespor

Besiktas beat Rizespor 3-2 at the Caykur Didi stadium in the Super Lig on Wednesday.

The Black Eagles got off to a great start when Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal provided Georges-Kevin Nkoudou with an assist on 16 minutes.

The visitors scored two more in the first half but VAR chalked off both goals.

Nevertheless, Besiktas did eventually extend their lead in the second half when Gokhan Tore found the back of the net.

And when Ghezzal scored his sides third and final goal on 75 minutes it looks game, set and match.

Ghezzal now has five goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season.

However, Rizespor managed to almost get themselves back in the game when Ismail Koybasi and Damjam Djokovic scored in quick succession on 87 and 89 minutes.

Besiktas did, however, manage to hang on to all three points for their second win in two weeks.

The win moved the Black-Whites five points clear of second-placed Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce could still leapfrog Galatasaray and move into second place, cutting Besiktas’ lead to three points if they beat Alanyaspor tonight.