Liverpool fans create song for Ozan Kabak, defender makes Super League statement

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak joined captain Jordan Henderson and several other players in making a joint statement regarding the Super League.

The Reds were among 12 European clubs who pledged to form a breakaway Super League.

The scheme resulted in a huge backlash from the fans and Liverpool ended up pulling out of the proposed league.

This was the original tweet by Henderson.

Kabak made his feeling on the league clear in a tweet on his official Twitter account.

Liverpool fans shared videos in the comments below the tweet of a new song created for Kabak.

The lyrics to the song go like this: “Ozan Kabak, he plays centre back, he plays centre back for Liverpool, Na Na Na Na Na Na.”

Anyway… Ozan Kabak, he plays centre back, he plays centre back for Liverpool, Na Na Na Na Na Na@ozankabak4 pic.twitter.com/84SL1pQw7x — YourOldPalJoey (@YourOldPalJoe) April 21, 2021

Liverpool owner John W Henry delivered a public apology to the fans for attempting to join the Super League.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

Kabak joined Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 in January. The Reds have the option to sign the defender for £18m.

The 20-year-old defender has made 12 appearances for Liverpool since making the move.