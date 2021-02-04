Caglar Soyuncu & Cengiz Under registered for Leicester City Europa League squad

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has registered his Europa League squad for the knockout stage.

Rodgers had to register the squad this week and was able to make a few changes to the side that qualified from the group stage.

Wes Morgan has been dropped from the squad and replaced by Daniel Amartey.

Turkey international duo Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under have both been registered.

Soyuncu recently returned from injury and has made his way back into the first team.

Under meanwhile, has struggled for regular playing time but did start in the last five games in the Europa League.

The squad list is only 23 names long instead of the full 25 they are able to register if they had four academy-trained players on the list.

The Foxes will play Slavia Prague in the Europa League Round of 32, the first leg will be played on 18 February and the second leg at the King Power Stadium on 25 February.

Leicester City Europa League squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic

Defenders: James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Papy Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Cengiz Under

List B

Jakub Stolarczyk, Luke Thomas, Shane Flynn, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Khanya Leshabela, Sidnei Tavares, Callum Wright, Tyrese Shade