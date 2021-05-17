Caglar Soyuncu ‘in line’ for new Leicester City deal

Leicester City start Caglar Soyuncu could be ‘in-line’ for a new deal according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, the Foxes want to offer the Turkey international a new contract to keep him on at the club beyond the summer.

Soyuncu has been linked with several clubs after another impressive season but Leicester want to keep their star man at the club.

The defender put on a stellar defensive display in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time and Soyuncu made history becoming the first Turkish international to lift the trophy.

Soyuncu’s current deal ends in 2023 but he earns approximately £45,000 a-week which is not an astronomic fee for a top Premier League player.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Foxes over the past two seasons ever since breaking into the team following Harry Maguire moving to Manchester United in 2019.

The defender will be an important figure for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer and if he performs well it will only further increase demand as well as value.