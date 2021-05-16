Leicester star Caglar Soyuncu becomes first Turkish international to lift FA Cup after victory over Chelsea

Leicester City beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday to lift the trophy for the first time in four attempts.

The Foxes had reached the final three times prior to the Blues clash but failed to win the FA Cup.

Leicester managed to beat Chelsea 1-0, Youri Tielemans was the star of the show scoring a sublime long-range effort to win the game.

Caglar Soyuncu started in defence for Leicester putting on an impressive display at the back.

In fact, Whoscored rated Soyuncu as being Man of the Match.

Soyuncu made three tackles, four interceptions and six clearances over the course of the 90 minutes.

Soyuncu ended up becoming the first Turkey international to win the FA Cup in the process.

The 24-year-old reacted to lifting his first piece of silverware at Leicester on social media with a photograph of him holding the trophy while draped in the Turkish flag.

Leicester also put up a tweet on their official page with the message, ‘King Cags’.

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has won the trophy in the past but he represented Germany at international level despite having Turkish ethnicity.