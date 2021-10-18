Caglar Soyuncu reacts to goal against Man United following Leicester City victory

Leicester City beat Manchester United 4-2 at the King Power stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

United took the lead on 19 minutes with Mason Greenwood putting the visitors ahead but Youri Tielemanns equalised on 31 minutes.

READ: Arsenal plotting January move for Leicester City defender but transfer could cost €43m

Caglar Soyuncu ended up putting Leicester ahead on 78 minutes with a header.

It looked like he had scored the winner but Marcus Rashford equalised just four minutes later.

In another dramatic twist Jamie Vardy ended up scoring just a minute later and Patson Daka wrapped up all three points with his sides fourth goal in the first minute of additional time.

Soyuncu’s goal was his first of the season and he reacted on his official Twitter account with a love heart next to official Leicester City account name and a few photos of his highlights from the game.

He reacted with pretty much the same post in his Instagram post as well.

The Turkey international star was named in Gareth Crooks’ Team of the Week on the official BBC website.

The victory moved the Foxes into 11th place on 11 points, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

Leicester play Spartak Moscow next in the Europa League Group Stage Match Day 3 clash.