Caglar Soyuncu reacts to Leicester City victory over Watford

Leicester City beat Watford 4-2 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu started in defence for the Foxes.

The match was played in freezing conditions on a pitch covered in a blanket of snow.

Soyuncu made it clear what he thought of the cold in his post match Instagram post.

The Turkey international included a ‘freezing’ emoji alongside +3.

The 25-year-old shared two photographs from the game, one alongside his fellow Turkey international teammate Ozan Tufan.

Soyuncu made a total of one tackle, three interceptions and the highest number of clearances (4).

James Maddison opened the scoring for the Foxes on 16 minutes but Joshua King equalised on the half an hour mark.

Jamie Vardy scored a brace in quick succession before the half time break.

Emmanuel Dennis gave the visitors a glimmer of hope when he scored on 61 minutes but Ademola Lookman secured three points for Leicester when he scored on 68 minutes.

The victory moved the Foxes into 10th place on 18 points.

Leicester City will face Southampton next away in the Premier League on 1 December.