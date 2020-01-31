Caglar Soyuncu Set To Start 24th Game This Season Against Chelsea – Probable Lineups

Leicester City take on Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Turkey international defender is likely to start his 24th game this season against the Blues.

Soyuncu has been first-choice center-back all season and that is unlikely to change against the London based side.

The defender has averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and five clearances per-game in the league this term.

On average he has won 3.2 aerial balls per-match and his prowess in the air could also provide Chelsea problems defending from set-pieces.

Soyuncu has been a revelation this season after being drafted in to replace Harry Maguire who moved to Manchester United over the summer.

The powerful defender owes Brendan Rodgers for giving him the chance to prove himself this season.

Rodgers will welcome back Jamie Vardy who is in line to get the nod over Iheanacho.

Chelsea meanwhile have Reece James returning from a knee problem but Christian Pulisic is out injured.

Tammy Abraham will be a game-time decision and that could see Michy Batshuayi start.

Leicester are currently 3rd while Chelsea are 4th but both sides have been in poor form. Both teams have won just one of their last three games in the league.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Praet, Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Vardy

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi