Caglar Soyuncu starts, Cengiz Under on bench for Leicester City against Wolves

Leicester City take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu starts for the Foxes today.

Leicester City sent a matchday tweet with Soyuncu holding a flag with the club emblem alongside the message: ‘Caglar Soyuncu taking on Wolves’.

Soyuncu recently returned to the starting lineup after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old made his first Premier League start since returning from injury last week in the 2-0 win over Fulham and gets the nod again today for his 10th Premier League appearance.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under has been named on the bench by head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Under has struggled for regular playing time this season and was left on the bench last week against Fulham.

He did feature briefly in the previous two league games.

Under is on the bench today.

🚨 #WolLei team news 🚨

Subs: Subs: Ward, Amartey, Daley-Campbell, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Albrighton, Ünder, Vardy.

The Wolves starting lineup is as follows.