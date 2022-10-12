Calhanoglu reveals how Lukaku helped him beat Barcelona keeper

Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 in the Champions League Group B clash on Match Day 3 last week.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the winning goal with an effort from range beating Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen at his right corner just before the half-time break.

The goal was the first time Calhanoglu has scored in the Champions League in five seasons and he revealed that Romelo Lukaku and Andre Onana helped him beat the Barcelona keeper.

The Turkey international told Amazon Prime that Lukaku advised him to shoot to the keepers right, which is his weeker side and that Onana also said the same.

The attacking midfielder took his teammates advice and it worked a treat.

“Before the game, Romelu came and told me that when I was shooting, to try and do so to Ter Stegen’s right, which is where he is weaker,” Calhanoglu revealed in an interview with Amazon Prime.

“Andre told me the same, he knows better than me. Before the shot, I immediately thought of those words and I was quick, because there wasn’t time to think too much, and I struck it really well.”

Inter’s victory moved them into second place and avoiding defeat tonight in the rematch against Barcelona at the Camp Nou would put them in a strong position to qualify for the next round.

A victory meanwhile would see Inter book a place in the next round.

Calhanoglu, does not expect an easy encounter but underlined that his team will do everything to win.

“They will be angry. They will be fired up and we know it will be tough, but we will give everything,” he added.

“If we work hard for 90 minutes on the pitch, I don’t think there are many teams that have as many chances to win as we do.”