Carragher analyses Ozan Kabak & Phillips display following Liverpool clean sheet against Wolves

Jamie Carragher was left impressed with the performances of Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips following Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League last week.

The defensive pair managed to keep their third clean-sheet together and the second in a row following the 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Carragher analyzed Kabak and Phillips on Sky Sports Monday Night Football and explained how they combined well together to shut out the opposition.

The former Liverpool defender showed highlights where Kabak and Phillips worked hard to intelligently cover each other.

🤝 | "I thought the two of them were really good tonight." @Carra23 takes an in-depth look at #LFC's inexperienced centre-back pairing tonight after Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak made it back-to-back clean sheets against Wolves. 🛡 pic.twitter.com/v4nZjBky6q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2021

Kabak was signed on loan from Schalke 04 in January as defensive cover following an injury crisis at the Reds.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out for the rest of the season with injury Kabak was thrown in at the deep end.

Kabak was given little time to adapt to his new team and has already played alongside three different centre-back partners, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Phillips.

With Henderson out injured and Fabinho being pushed back into his preferred midfield role head coach Jurgen Klopp seems happy for the time being to play Kabak alongside Phillips.

Kabak is currently on international duty with Turkey for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands, Norway and Latvia.