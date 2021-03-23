Turkey squad announced ahead of Netherlands, Norway and Latvia FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Turkey will face Netherlands, Norway and Latvia in their first three FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification games in Group G.

The Crescent Stars face the Netherlands at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on 24 March.

Next, the Turks take on Norway away on March 27 but the game will be played in Spain due to measures taken against the spread of the pandemic.

Finally, Turkey face Latvia back in Istanbul at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium just three days later to conclude a grueling set of games within the span of a week.

The Turkey squad has been announced and there are very few surprises this time round.

Head coach Senol Gunes has very few injury concerns, Leicester City loanee Cengiz Under being the only notable absentee.

Fellow Foxes teammate Caglar Soyuncu has been selected, as have Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak and West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu, making up the Premier League contingent.

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, Lille trio Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz and Mehmet Zeki Celik, Sassuolo duo Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan and AC Milan ace Hakan Calhanoglu make up the rest of the national team players from top five leagues.

Gunes is likely to field his strongest side and use the next three games as preparation for Euro 2020 which will be played this summer after being postponed for a year.

A Millî Takımımızın 2022 FIFA Dünya Kupası Elemeleri’nde Hollanda, Norveç ve Letonya’yla oynayacağı karşılaşmaların aday kadrosu belli oldu. #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/XJPT64BT6M — Milli Takımlar #BizimÇocuklar (@MilliTakimlar) March 19, 2021

