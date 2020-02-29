Cenk Tosun benched again – Brighton vs Crystal Palace Confirmed Lineups

Crystal Palace take on Brighton at the Amex stadium in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to build upon last weeks victory over Newcastle United.

Turkey international striker Cenk Tosun has been benched for the second week running.

Tosun is match fit after recovering from injury and is in the squad but will not start.

Christian Benteke starts upfront with Ayew and Zaha joining him in attack.

Benteke has now started the last three league games for Palace.

He made a brief appearance against Newcastle last week coming on for Benteke in the last few minutes.

Despite only being on the field for a couple of minutes Tosun managed to pull off a tackle that Palace decided worthy to put on their official Twitter account.

The 28-year-old has one goal in four appearances since joining Palace on loan from Everton over the summer.

Crystal Palace confirmed lineup:

Brighton confirmed lineup: