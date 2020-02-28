Sorloth opens up about Crystal Palace future after latest transfer rumours

Alexander Sorloth has been linked with several clubs across Europe after scoring 24 goals and providing six assists with a third of the season left to play.

Sorloth was sensationally linked with Real Madrid this week in the Turkish press.

The Crystal Palace striker on loan at Trabzonspor has finally spoken out about his future.

The 1.95m tall striker made it clear that he is currently planning to stay at Trabzonspor despite the transfer rumors.

READ: Crystal Palace loanee responds to €50m Real Madrid transfer links

“Currently I am planning to stay at Trabzonspor over the summer transfer window,” Sorloth was quoted as saying in the Milliyet newspaper.

“Returning to the Premier League is not on my mind right now, this is down to the club. I am at a team fighting for the championship and the highest scorer in the league.”

Sorloth is after all on a two-year loan and Palace do not have an option to recall him even if they wanted to.

Trabzonspor meanwhile have a €6m buy option which remains active until June 2021.

Sorloth could put in a request to return to Palace but it depends on whether Trabzonspor agree.

The Black Sea based side are in financial trouble so there is no guarantee that they could afford Sorloth this summer unless they sell players – to meet the terms of their Financial Fair Play agreement to not spend more than they make.

Sorloth explained that he wants to stay at Trabzonspor as things stand as he is in great form and could play Champions League football next season.

“The Super Lig is a top league. If we win the title I will be playing Champions League next season so I am in no hurry to leave,” he added.

“Of course, you can never rule anything out in football but like I said I am in no rush to leave.”