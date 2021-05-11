Champions League final between Chelsea & Man City could be moved from Istanbul to Portugal

The Champions League final could be moved from Istanbul for the second year in a row due to the pandemic to Portugal.

Istanbul was supposed to host the Champions League final this year but it ended up being moved to Portugal due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Istanbul Ataturk Stadium could lose out again according to the BBC.

Per the source, UEFA are considering moving the final to Portugal again.

Istanbul would have to wait another year to finally host the Champions League final as a result of the latest developments.

UK government officials and the Football Association reportedly met on Monday to discuss moving the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City away from Turkey.

Turkey is currently on England’s red travel list which means that fans will be unable to travel from the UK to Istanbul.

UEFA has decided that the final will be pulled from Istanbul again and that Portugal could get the green light again.

Portugal is on the green travel list for England meaning fans would be able to travel to the country.

UEFA feels that the final would be better suited for Portugal than Wembley, England as it could be easier to gain access for sponsors and broadcasters.