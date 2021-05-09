Super Lig Wrap – Title race blown wide open after Galatasaray victory over Besiktas

The Super Lig title race took another turn this weekend after Galatasaray beat Besiktas in the Istanbul derby at the Turk Telekom Arena.

The Lions headed into the clash six points behind leaders Besiktas with just three games remaining.

A victory for the home side was essential to keep their title hopes alive.

Besiktas headed into the clash having won their last three games but were without Cenk Tosun and Vincent Aboubakar upfront.

Galatasaray got off to a great start with Ryan Babel scoring on 11 minutes with a classy finish.

gedson fernandes x ryan babel | makina pic.twitter.com/M9zgYx65g1 — Sakaryalı Bernardo 5️⃣4️⃣ (@GsBernardoo) May 8, 2021

Rachid Ghezzal equalised for Besiktas from a spot-kick just before half-time in what was one of two questionable penalty decisions on the day.

Just a minute after the break it was Galatasaray who were rewarded a soft penalty decision.

Radamel Falcao found the back of the net and Arda Turan extended the Lions lead further.

Had Galatasaray scored one more goal they would have moved ahead Besiktas in their head-to-head aggregate score.

If the Yellow-Reds and Besiktas are tied on points at the end of the season aggregate score between the two sides will determine who lifts the title.

As the two sides are level on score it will go down to goal difference and considering Besiktas are +45 compared to Galatasaray’s +39 it looks like the Black Eagles are in the driving seat if it were to go to the wire.

Galatasaray managed to keep themselves in the title race but inadvertently it was Fenerbahce who were the big winners.

The Yellow Canaries headed into the game five points behind Besiktas.

Fenerbahce got off to a terrible start against Ankaragucu with the home side taking a 3rd minute lead thanks to Alper Potuk.

Ozan Tufan equalised for the visitors just before the half-time break.

But it looked like Fenerbahce had blown it all the way up until the sixth minute of additional time when Enner Valancia scored a last-gasp winner to keep his sides title hopes alive.

The win closed the gap with Besiktas to just two points with two games remaining.

Besiktas face Karagumruk at home next, Fenerbahce face 5th placed Sivasspor at home while Galatasaray take on Denizlispor away, all three games will be played on Tuesday.