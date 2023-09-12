Chelsea Green Light Defender Exit, Has Until 15 September to Join Turkish Club

Chelsea are looking to offload Malang Sarr, a defender who has not been able to break into the first team according to Football Insider.

Per the source, several Turkish clubs are monitoring the situation.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Turkish transfer window is still open until 15 September, so Chelsea are hoping to find a Turkish club that is willing to take Sarr.

Sarr has two years remaining on his contract with Chelsea, but he is unlikely to get any playing time under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has other options at center-back and Sarr has fallen down the pecking order.

Sarr has been on loan at Porto and Monaco in the past, and could be on the move again. It would likely be a loan move if he were to leave this summer as he is on high wages being paid more than £100,000 a-week.

He is hoping to find a club where he can get regular playing time and improve his chances of making the France national team.

Sarr is a 23-year-old French defender who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Nice in 2020.

He has made 21 appearances for Chelsea, but he has not played for the club since January 2022.