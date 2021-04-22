Chelsea plot end of season move for AC Milan star but face competition from Arsenal

Chelsea are plotting an end-of-season move for AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Il Milanista.

Per the source, the Blues are monitoring Calhanoglu’s situation at the Italian giants and want to bring him in as a free agent.

That would require Calhanoglu not to sign a new deal with the Rossoneri.

The Turkey international will be out of contract at the end of the season unless he signs a new deal.

AC Milan want to renew his agreement but Calhanoglu has yet to commit.

The report claims that Chelsea would have to offer better terms that AC Milan to strike a deal but that they also face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has never played in England before but he has a wealth of experience in top five leagues such as the Bundesliga – Bayer Leverkusen, HSV – and the Italian top-flight.

Calhanoglu has scored eight times and provided 11 assists in 37 appearances for the Serie A outfit in all competitions.

AC Milan are currently second in the league, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan.