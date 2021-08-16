Chelsea striker set to join Turkish giants after reaching transfer agreement

Besiktas have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Michy Batshuayi according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Black Eagles have agreed to loan Batshuayi.

The Blues wanted to include a €4m buy clause but Besiktas rejected the deal and instead agreed to pay a €1m loan fee up front.

Additionally, Besiktas will pay the 27-year-old’s £2.5m wages.

The Belgium international has just 12 months remaining on his contract so if the transfer is a loan move he will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea would not get a transfer fee but would receive a loan payment and be freed of paying his wages this season.

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin revealed that the Chelsea forward should be joining some time this week.

Yalcin said: “Batshuayi will be here next week if nothing goes wrong. We have the players we want, we pay well and we will play in the Champions League. This situation strengthens our hand.”

Batshuayi also dropped a few hints on social media that he could be Besiktas bound.

Nkoudou calling 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 13, 2021

The Black-Whites won their first game of the season 3-0 against Rizespor on Saturday.

Besiktas are the reigning Super Lig and Turkish Cup champions. The Istanbul giants will compete in the Champions League next term.