Chelsea’s Pursuit of Osimhen on Hold Until January

Chelsea remains interested in signing Victor Osimhen, the talented striker currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The Blues attempted to acquire Osimhen during the previous transfer window but were unsuccessful. However, they haven’t ruled out a potential move for him in the future.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea is monitoring Osimhen’s situation and hasn’t ruled out a move in January.

Romano told CaughtOffside: “I can honestly say that nothing is happening now regarding Osimhen.

“I’ve said many times recently that Chelsea’s interest remains and they still like the player, but there are no negotiations ongoing and it would be disrespectful for Galatasaray as they paid important money to land Osimhen on loan.

“So it’s all quiet for now, and once we get closer to January we will see the developments.”

While there are no active negotiations at the moment, Chelsea’s interest in the player remains evident.

If Chelsea fails to sign Osimhen, they may consider other options, such as Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres has been impressive this season and could be a potential target for the Blues.

However, Chelsea’s current attacking options, including Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, have been performing well.

The club may decide to stick with their existing strikers rather than making a significant investment in a new forward.

Galatasaray meanwhile, are intent on keeping the striker on beyond January.

The Nigeria international has got off to a great start scoring two goals and providing four assists in his first four games.

Osimhen has settled in quickly to life in Istanbul and Turkish-Football sources understand the Lions want to keep the striker on for the full 12 months of his loan.