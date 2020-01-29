Club President Responds To Aston Villa Reportedly Making £4.2m Offer For Daniel Sturridge

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has made it clear that Daniel Sturridge will not be leaving in January.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Agaoglu has received bids from England for the 30-year-old striker but underlined that offers have been rejected.

Agaoglu made it clear that Sturridge will not be leaving over the transfer window and underlined that Trabzonspor have received no offers for the 30-year-old striker.

“We have received an offer from England for Daniel Sturridge but we want to keep him at the club over the second half of the season,” Agaoglu said.

Sturridge will remain at Trabzonspor until at least the end of the season.

The latest development comes amid reports in Turkey that Aston Villa made a £4.2m offer for Sturridge.

The Premier League club have been closely linked with the former England international over the past week but it appears that Sturridge will remain in Turkey.

The ex Liverpool and Chelsea forward joined Trabzonspor last summer on a two-year deal with an option to extend by an additional season.

Sturridge has seven goals and four assists this season but has played just 13 times in all competitions due to injuries.