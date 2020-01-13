Cristiano Ronaldo & Leicester City Star Caglar Soyuncu Among Star Names Wishing Merih Demiral A Speedy Recovery After Season Ending Injury

By
Emre Sarigul
-
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 21: Merih Demiral of Juventus is seen on arrival at the stadium prior to the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Merih Demiral suffered knee ligament damage in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Roma in the Serie A on Sunday.

Demiral will have to undergo surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament he damaged in the game which he scored the opening goal.

The injury is set to rule him out of action for the rest of the season and he is likely to miss Euro 2020 for Turkey.

Several teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo and Turkey international defensive partner Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City were along the names that took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Source: Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

Soyuncu shared a photograph of himself alongside Demiral from a national team game wishing him a speedy recovery.

Demiral and Soyuncu helped contribute to Turkey conceding the lowest number of goals (3) in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and keeping eight clean sheets in 10 games.

Paulo Dybala sent out a message in support of his Juventus teammate in his native Spanish.

Other teammates both from Juventus and Turkey who sent Demiral messages were Sami Khedira, Gianluigi Buffon and Roma starlet. Cengiz Under.