Cristiano Ronaldo & Leicester City Star Caglar Soyuncu Among Star Names Wishing Merih Demiral A Speedy Recovery After Season Ending Injury

Merih Demiral suffered knee ligament damage in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Roma in the Serie A on Sunday.

Demiral will have to undergo surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament he damaged in the game which he scored the opening goal.

The injury is set to rule him out of action for the rest of the season and he is likely to miss Euro 2020 for Turkey.

Several teammates including Cristiano Ronaldo and Turkey international defensive partner Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City were along the names that took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Soyuncu shared a photograph of himself alongside Demiral from a national team game wishing him a speedy recovery.

Demiral and Soyuncu helped contribute to Turkey conceding the lowest number of goals (3) in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and keeping eight clean sheets in 10 games.

Çabuk dön partner 🙏

Get well soon bro ❤️ @Merihdemiral pic.twitter.com/K1YT6OMPzB — Çağlar Söyüncü (@Syncaglar) January 13, 2020

Paulo Dybala sent out a message in support of his Juventus teammate in his native Spanish.

Tanto dispiacere per gli infortuni di Demiral e di Zaniolo. Amico mio @Merihdemiral ti aspetto presto e più forte. E in bocca al lupo Nicolò, tornerai da campione! pic.twitter.com/CqIxcJknZY — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 12, 2020

Other teammates both from Juventus and Turkey who sent Demiral messages were Sami Khedira, Gianluigi Buffon and Roma starlet. Cengiz Under.

Get well soon my friend! I wish you a speedy recovery! @Merihdemiral — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) January 13, 2020

Questa è l’espressione che spero di vedere sul volto di entrambi il più presto possibile! In bocca al lupo ragazzi! @Merihdemiral Nicolò #Zaniolo pic.twitter.com/8S1jYuV71L — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) January 13, 2020