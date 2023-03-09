Crystal Palace join race for summer move for €20m rated French full-back

Crystal Palace have joined the race for Galatasaray full-back, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Palace have been interested in Boey all season and are keen on an end of season move for the French defender.

The Premier League side want to strengthen their right-back position next season and have identified Boey as a target.

The Eagles have been scouting the 22-year-old along with Newcastle United.

Boey has been one of the stand out players in a Galatasaray side that is currently first in the Super Lig having won their last 13 games in the league.

The Yellow-Reds are six points clear at the table ahead of rivals, second placed Fenerbahce.

The Lions are aware of the growing interest and are not willing to accept offers below €20m.

Boey joined the Lions for just €1.15m from Rennes in July 2021. Galatasaray stand to make a significant profit if they sell for the fee being demanded.

The full-back is under contract until 2025 but Galatasaray have been in talks with his agent company ROGON over extending to 2026 on improved wages with a possible release clause reflecting their valuation.

The 22-year-old has excelled since joining and has two assists in 20 leagues appearances this term. The full-back has represented France at U17, U18 and U20 level.