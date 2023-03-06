Super Lig Wrap 23: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce break away at top of table

The 23rd round of Super Lig games saw Galatasaray and Fenerbahce break away from the chasing pack at the top of the Super Lig table.

Basaksehir suffered another slip losing 1-0 away against Alanyaspor.

READ: Newcastle interested in summer transfer for €20m rated Galatasaray defender

The defeat saw the Istanbul side pretty much drop out of the title race as a result falling 17 points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Even a runners-up spot looks unlike after falling 11 points behind Fenerbahce.

Reigning champions Trabzonspor were next to slip up losing 2-1 at home against Umraniyespor and to make matters worse Naci Unuvar got himself sent off.

The defeat saw Trabzonspor drop into 6th place, well and truly out of the title race and if not careful out of European competition football altogether if they finish outside the top four.

Fenerbahce have been in red hot form since the league returned and managed to dispatch of an in form Kayserispor who had won their last threee games heading in to the game.

Enner Valencia opened the scoring and Ferdi Kadioglu scored a cracking long-range effort on 67 minutes to secure all three points.

Arif Kocaman did score late on for the home side but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

Valencia now has 23 goals and four assists in 20 league games this term. The victory kept Fenerbahce six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

The Lions were given an automatic 3-0 victory as they were scheduled to face Gaziantep who pulled out of the league – along with Hatayspor – after the region was devastated in the recent earthquake.

Adana Demirspor also received an automatic three points as they were going to face Hatayspor.

Adana remained in 4th place as a result on 42 points, nine behind second placed Fenerbahce.

Besiktas kept hopes of a runners-up finish alive with a 2-1 win over Ankaragucu.

Salih Ucan opened the scoring in the first-half, Ali Sowe equalised soon after the interval. Vincent Aboubakar stepped up the score the winning goal just minutes after to earn the home side a hard earned three points and keep the team eight points behind second placed Fenerbahce.