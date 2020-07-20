Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth takes goal tally to 31 after brace for Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor suffered a shock defeat losing 4-3 against Konyaspor to crash out of the Super Lig title race on Sunday.

The Black Sea based side were 3-1 ahead at one stage in the game but somehow ended up losing the game.

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth did, however, put on a great performance bagging a brace.

Nefis bir gol nefisss yazın ordan sörloth abime +15 milyon euro daha

pic.twitter.com/ATtsk3hvet — #Maestro8 (@Maestro_S8) July 19, 2020

Sorloth took his season tally to 31 goals in all competitions and 10 assists.

The Norway international still has another game to extend his goal record before the end of the season.

The 24-year-old will almost certainly be crowned goal king netting 23 times in the league and providing nine assists.

Sorloth was single-handedly directly involved in 31 of his sides 74 goals this season.

Trabzonspor have scored the most goals in the league this season.

Despite being in red hot form Palace will be unable to make use of Sorloth next season as he is on a two-year loan and the Premier League club do not have a recall option.

Trabzonspor also have a €6m buyout option which is looking like a bargain.

Sorloth does have the final say and can refuse the offer but as things stand Trabzonspor hold most the cards.