Crystal Palace Striker Involved In Red Card Controversy In Turkey

Alexander Sorloth has rediscovered his goal-scoring boots since completing his loan move to Trabzonspor over the summer.

Sorloth has 21 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Super Lig side but he made the headlines for the wrong – and right – reasons this weekend.

Trabzonspor beat Genclerbirligi 2-0 on the road but Sorloth ended up being sent off right at the end of the game for shoving Fabricio Baiano in the face.

To be fair, Baiano viciously hacked away at Sorloth’s legs over and over before he reacted.

The Norway international pushed Baiano in the face. Being 1.95m tall probably made the incident look worse than it was as he sent the opposition player flying.

It was, however, a stone-cold sending off infringement – although Baiano should probably have been punished as well.

After the game Baiano issued an apology to Sorloth on social media and admitted making a mistake.

Remarkably, the Palace loanee sent a message back apologizing for reacting in the way he did.

It is not every day you have players publically make up for making a stupid mistake.

Regardless, Sorloth will still probably receive a three-match suspension.

It was the first time the powerful striker has ever been sent off in his career.