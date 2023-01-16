Crystal Palace willing to pay €17m transfer fee for Galatasaray star

Crystal Palace are prepared to offer €17m for Galatasaray star Sacha Boey according to Milliyet.

Per the source, Palace are interested in the French right-back and are keen on signing him before the end of the transfer window.

Galatasaray meanwhile, want €20m for the 23-year-old and want to sell him at the end of the season.

Boey is under contract until 2025 so the Lions hold all the cards.

The Yellow-Reds are currently first in the Super Lig, four points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce and have won their last eight league games with Boey playing a starring role.

Boey has two assists in 15 league games this term and has established himself as one of the signings of the season after joining on a €1m move from Rennes last summer.

Palace could face competition from Sporting Lisbon according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Boey’s agent George Gardi meanwhile, recently confirmed interest in his client but underlined it is going to take a big offer to prize him away from the Istanbul giants.

Gardi was quoted as saying: “Sacha Boey is a modern full back and winger. If you want a player like him in today’s market in Europe you are going to have to pay a big transfer fee. There are offers but we will do what is in his best interests.”