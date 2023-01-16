Super Lig Wrap – Besiktas win again, Trabzonspor keep title dreams alive, Valencia rescues Fenerbahce

The Super Lig title race continues to heat up with the chasing pack trying to keep pace with leaders Galatasaray who extended their win streak to eight games after beating Hatayspor 4-0 on Friday.

Saturday saw Besiktas take on Konyaspor who are never easy to face at home.

And it was Konyaspor who opened the scoring albeit through an own goal by Mert Gunok in the first minute.

Cenk Tosun equalised in the second half but the game looked destined to end a draw until Josef scored a last gasp winner in the fourth minute of additional time.

The Black Eagles ended up winning their third game in a row as a result and could close the gap with Galatasaray to seven points if they win their game in hand.

The big clash this weekend was Basaksehir taking on reigning champions Trabzonspor.

The Black Sea based side faced the prospect of falling out of the title race with a defeat but ended up winning at home with a first half goal from Anastasios Bakasetas.

Trabzonspor still have work to do to get themselves back in the race but they kept the points gap at 10 points with the league leaders.

Adana Demirspor also managed to keep their place in the race after beating Ankaragucu 3-1 at home.

The Adana placed side have been the surprise package this season, nobody expected them to be 4th this far into the season.

In the other Saturday game Antalyaspor were held to a 2-2 draw against Giresunspor.

Sunday saw Fenerbahce take on Gaziantep. The Yellow Canaries were desparate to make up for losing 3-0 at home against rivals and leaders Galatasaray last week but they had to scrap for the three points.

But they were made to work for the three points. Enner Valencia rescued the Yellow-Navy Blues with a lasp gasp winner to keep his side four points behind the Lions.

Valencia now has 15 goals and four assists in 15 appearances for Fenerbahce in the league.

In the other two games Kasimpasa were held to a 2-2 draw against Fatih Karagumruk and Istanbulspor beat Umraniyespor 2-0.