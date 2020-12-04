David Seaman ‘surprised’ about Arsenal boss decision over Mesut Ozil

Former Arsenal star David Seaman believes that the North London club are wasting Mesut Ozil’s talent.

Seaman admitted he is surprised that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta left Ozil out of the Europa League and Premier League squads this season.

The playmaker will be unable to play competitive football until January at the earliest but he still has just over six months left on his £350,000-a-week contract.

Ozil has made it clear that he still hopes to play for Arsenal but it would take a U-turn from Arteta to see him registered in January.

“I am surprised Arteta is choosing to leave out Mezut Ozil because he’s a player of quality,” Seaman told The Target Men Podcast.

“I feel something’s gone on personally between the two of them, because to leave him out, and on the money he’s on, is a big statement and for me it’s a bit of a waste, because he’s still a quality player.

“When you look at the Arsenal team, we’re crying out for a player like that, so why don’t you build your team around Ozil rather than just leaving him out in the field and letting him go.”

Ozil has not made an appearance for Arsenal since football resumed following the coronavirus disruptions but has remained supportive of his team on social media.

Yeeeeees!!!!! Finally …. Well deserved – Aubaaaaaaaaa – back on the score sheet 💥💥💥 #YaGunnersYa #MUNARS — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 1, 2020

Almost time for the big game #MUNARS 💥 We need this win for a ton of reasons today 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I'm optimistic the boys can take away all 3 points – C O Y G ❤️ #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8mTqv5Fmyo — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 1, 2020

Arsenal are currently 14th in the Premier League having picked up just 13 points this term which is their worst record after the opening 10 games of any league season since 1981-82.

The Gunners face rivals Tottenham next in the Premier League.