Denizlispor 2-1 Trabzonspor: Black Sea Storm suffer huge blow in Super Lig title race

Trabzonspor lost 2-1 against Denizlispor at the Ataturk Stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

The visitors actually opened the scoring when Ekuban scored on 14 minutes.

The Black Sea Storm’s dream start soon turned to a nightmare.

Sacko equalised for the home side just after half-time and Oscar Estupinan netted the winner on 84 minutes.

Trabzonspor suffered a huge blow in the title race in the process.

With leaders Basaksehir losing Trabzonspor would have closed the gap to just one point with two games remaining.

As a result of their defeat, Trabzonspor are still four points behind the Istanbul based side.

Denizlispor meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone into 13th place with what was their first win since the return of the league following coronavirus disruptions.

Trabzonspor are not mathematically out of the title race but have an uphill task of trying to close a four-point gap with just two games remaining.